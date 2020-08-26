Linda Stamper

PORTSMOUTH - Linda Sue Stamper, 81 peacefully passed at her home on Monday August 24th where she joyfully joined her parents, 14 siblings, oldest daughter Beth Ann Mills, grand daughter Kristie Fousek and great-grandson Jackson Dingus in Heaven.

Throughout her life she enjoyed many things, but she was undoubtedly the biggest WVU Mountaineer fan in all of Ohio! She was born in Charleston, WVA and despite moving around throughout her life, she knew that country roads would always lead her home. She is survived by her children Susan (Mark) Fousek, Beverly (Andy) Powell, Paul (Caroline) Stamper and Jenny (Brian) Weeks; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, many extended family members and her beloved cat "Mister".

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday August 29th at 11am at Life Point church in Portsmouth, Ohio. Mountaineer/WVU attire is encouraged and Masks will be required for those in attendance.

Arrangements are being handled by D.W. SWICK – NELSON Funeral Home in New Boston.