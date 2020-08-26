1/2
Linda Stamper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH - Linda Sue Stamper, 81 peacefully passed at her home on Monday August 24th where she joyfully joined her parents, 14 siblings, oldest daughter Beth Ann Mills, grand daughter Kristie Fousek and great-grandson Jackson Dingus in Heaven.

Throughout her life she enjoyed many things, but she was undoubtedly the biggest WVU Mountaineer fan in all of Ohio! She was born in Charleston, WVA and despite moving around throughout her life, she knew that country roads would always lead her home. She is survived by her children Susan (Mark) Fousek, Beverly (Andy) Powell, Paul (Caroline) Stamper and Jenny (Brian) Weeks; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, many extended family members and her beloved cat "Mister".

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday August 29th at 11am at Life Point church in Portsmouth, Ohio. Mountaineer/WVU attire is encouraged and Masks will be required for those in attendance.

Arrangements are being handled by D.W. SWICK – NELSON Funeral Home in New Boston. Fond memories of Linda and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
(740) 456-4133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved