LINDA GAIL STEPHAN

WHEELERSBURG—Linda Gail Stephan, Age 76, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019, at her home. She was born August 18, 1942, in Huntington, WV to Carl and Ruby (Johnson) Adkins. A 1960 graduate of Waverly High School, Linda then went to Shawnee for one year of nursing school. She worked as an LPN for 40 years with SOMC, retiring in 2008. She loved flowers and in her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, making lots of jewelry, cooking, and crocheting. She was a longtime member of Mary Chapel United Baptist Church in Waverly.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bill Stephan, whom she married in 1996; son, Ronnie Caudill of Wheelersburg; daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Latimer of Greenup, KY; stepsons, Mark (Carole) Stephan of Knoxville, TN, Bobby (Beth) Stephan of Cincinnati, John (Margaret) Stephan of Colonial Beach, VA; brothers, Mike (Pam) Adkins of Wheelersburg, Tim Adkins of Sciotoville, Dennis Adkins of Sciotoville; sisters, Nola Whitlow of Portsmouth, Brenda LaSalandra of Wheelersburg; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stanley Caudill in infancy; 3 brothers, Juan, Paul and Marshall Adkins; one sister, Connie Eary.

The family requests that memorials in Linda's name be made to SOMC Hospice.

Funeral services for Linda will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. Interment will follow at Bayless Cemetery in Barboursville, WV. Friends may call on Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral on Monday. Fond memories of Linda and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.