MINFORD — Linda M. Stiles, age 75, of Minford, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born May 2, 1944, in Bloom Township to Addison and Janet (O'Dell) Stiles. Linda worked as a Shipping Clerk for Williams Shoe Factory. In her spare time, she loved to bowl and her talents won her a lot of trophies.

She is survived by her son, Jim (LuAnn) Lockert of South Webster; grandchildren, Becky (Jon) Baldridge of South Webster, Tyler Holland of Columbus, Kyle (Ashley) Holland of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Hunter, Killian, and Addi; twin sister, Scharrell Stiles of South Webster; nephew, Mark Traylor of Barboursville, WV; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Lockert of South Webster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Morty Lockert.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fond memories of Linda and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.