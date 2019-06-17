LINNIE I. CATTELL

MINFORD — Linnie Inez Cattell, 51, of Minford, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home. She was born April 10, 1968 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Edward Harwood and Loraine Maude Roberts Hughes.

Linnie worked at Shawnee Animal Clinic for 23 years and she was a member of Rocky Fork Primitive Baptist Church in Minford. Linnie graduated from the Vern Riffe School and had previously worked at the Star Adult Workshop in the Brake Line department.

Surviving is her husband, Daniel Lee Cattell, whom she married July 26, 1996 in Greenup, KY; a brother, Gerald Ray Hughes of Hilliard; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandmother who reared her, Lura Inez Roberts; and a sister, Angela Sue Hughes.

Funeral services will be held at Noon Wednesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Elder Harold Burchett officiating and interment in South Webster Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra's Haven at 80 Easter Dr., Portsmouth, OH 45662 or sierrashaven.org.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.