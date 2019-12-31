RUSSELL — Lisa Jan Merical Black, 61, Russell, KY, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones at King's Daughters Medical Center.

Mrs. Black was born August 14, 1958, to the late John W. and Martha Ann Merical. She was also preceded in death by two children, Kathryn Black and Jose Black.

Lisa attended Nitro High school before graduating from Boyd County High School. She was a Foster Parent for 26 years, fostering more than 400 children throughout her career. Her hobbies included cooking, camping, classic movies and singing.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ron Black, children, Olivia Black of Columbus, OH, Adam Black (Stacy) of Ashland, KY, Cory Black of Ashland, KY, Amelia Black of Russell, KY, Hannah Black of Russell, KY and Kendall Black of Russell, KY, two grandchildren, Jenny Black and Aubrey Black. Additional survivors are brothers, Jim Merical (Leila) of Lynchburg, TN, Bill Merical (Sarah) of Gretna, NE, John Merical (Suzi) of Wake Forrest, NC and a sister, Amy Sweat (Jeff) of Oviedo, FL.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Mrs. Black at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Neal Funeral Home, 2409 Center Street, Catlettsburg. Pastor Mike Amos will officiate.

