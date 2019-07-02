LISA "JAKE" ELLIOTT

PORTSMOUTH — Lisa "Jake" Elliott, 50, of Portsmouth, died Friday, June 27, 2019 at University Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born November 3, 1968 in Portsmouth, to Mary (Sowards) Bentley it Portsmouth and the late James Elliott Sr. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Pearce and Terrie (Elliott) Cook and her grandparents, Charles V. and Wilma (Carter) Sowards.

In addition to her mother, Jake is survived by her two daughters, Ariana Elliott and Alisha (Elliott) Bertram, five grandchildren; Kendra and Mashala Gamble, Caydence and Brayden Vanderpool, and Morgan Bertram. She is also survived by a brother, James Elliott Jr. and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. A visitation for friends and family will be on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.