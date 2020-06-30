PORTSMOUTH-Lisa Roark Horn, 58 of Portsmouth went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born October 25, 1961 in Portsmouth to Robert "Bob" Roark and the late Donna O'Brien Roark. She was smiling as she entered the gates of Heaven as she was reunited with her mother and her brother, Bobby Roark whom she loved dearly.

She was a phlebotomist and worked at different hospitals, such as Mount Carmel, Adena, and SOMC. She was a server at Oscar's for many years where she gave great service and loved all her regular customers and co-workers. She was on the first West Senior League All-Star team to go to State. If you knew Lisa, you knew she never met a stranger, she had one of the biggest hearts and would help anyone in need. Lisa will be missed by many.

Along with her father, Lisa is survived by a son, Brynden Roark, a nephew, Michael (Ashley Bricker) Roark and their children; Ashlyn Klaire and Michael Jace Roark, a niece, Katie Roark, along with several other family and friends.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 5:00 PM. Condolences and donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.