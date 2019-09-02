WEST PORTSMOUTH — Lisa Michelle Ward, 44 of West Portsmouth, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home. She was born September 2, 1974, in Bloomington, Ill., to Gary Ward and Loucille Moore Wroten.

Lisa was preceded in death by her stepfather Buster Broughton and her sister Gabby Moore (Ayden).

Lisa is survived by her parents Loucille and Danny Wroten of West Portsmouth, a daughter Kayla Ward of Portsmouth, a son Elijah "Eli" Adkins of Portsmouth, 2 brothers; Nick (Julie) Broughton and Brian Wroten, 4 sisters; Wendy (Sam) Windsor, Lynn (Blake) Parcell, Tammy Logan and Pornsuk, special nephew Ayden Moore as well as many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Don Hammond officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.