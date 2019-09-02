Lisa Ward

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Ward.
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Obituary
Send Flowers

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Lisa Michelle Ward, 44 of West Portsmouth, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home. She was born September 2, 1974, in Bloomington, Ill., to Gary Ward and Loucille Moore Wroten.

Lisa was preceded in death by her stepfather Buster Broughton and her sister Gabby Moore (Ayden).

Lisa is survived by her parents Loucille and Danny Wroten of West Portsmouth, a daughter Kayla Ward of Portsmouth, a son Elijah "Eli" Adkins of Portsmouth, 2 brothers; Nick (Julie) Broughton and Brian Wroten, 4 sisters; Wendy (Sam) Windsor, Lynn (Blake) Parcell, Tammy Logan and Pornsuk, special nephew Ayden Moore as well as many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Don Hammond officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.