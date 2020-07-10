Lloyd Major

AVON, IN-Lloyd E. Major 66, Avon, IN, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away July 6, 2020. He had worked for Allison Transmission, retiring in 2015 after 38 years. He was a member of the Brownsburg Church of Christ. His son Chad Major and a brother David Major preceded him in death. Lloyd is survived by his wife Teresa Major; daughters Emily (Matt) Kriech, Stefanie (Nick) Purdy, and Amanda Major; brother Keith Major; sisters Sharon Gannon and Patti Warnock; grandchildren Evan Kriech, Zoey Kriech, Ethan Purdy and Ava Purdy. Memorial services will be held at a later date.