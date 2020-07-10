1/
Lloyd Major
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AVON, IN-Lloyd E. Major 66, Avon, IN, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away July 6, 2020. He had worked for Allison Transmission, retiring in 2015 after 38 years. He was a member of the Brownsburg Church of Christ. His son Chad Major and a brother David Major preceded him in death. Lloyd is survived by his wife Teresa Major; daughters Emily (Matt) Kriech, Stefanie (Nick) Purdy, and Amanda Major; brother Keith Major; sisters Sharon Gannon and Patti Warnock; grandchildren Evan Kriech, Zoey Kriech, Ethan Purdy and Ava Purdy. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved