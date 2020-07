Ed was a wonderful happy go lucky man. I am very fortunate that I was able to get to know him and Teresa in Florida. They were a couple that I became close to right away because of their warmth and sense of humor. I loved to hear Ed sing in church. I will miss his smile, his humor, and I will definitely miss his hugs. I know that Ed is in heaven at peace with the Lord. But, that does not make it any easier for us on Earth. He will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to Teresa.



Trena Forrer

Friend