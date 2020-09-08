1/2
Lois Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

IRONTON-Lois Lou Katherine "Heald" Anderson

Age 91 of Ironton passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ at 2:48 a.m. September 4, 2020 at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, KY. She was born January 4, 1929 in Ironton to William and Lillian Mae (Rutledge) Heald. She was a longtime member of Trinity Assembly of God in Coal Grove, did short term missions and regularly studied the Bible. Lois also proudly served her country in the Marine Corps during the Korean conflict.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John (Andy); two brothers, William and Donald. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Neff of Portsmouth; two sons, John (Mary) Anderson of Gig Harbor, WA, Michael Anderson of Jacksonville, NC. She counted Chris Neff as a true son, and called Mary, her "daughter in love" and best friend. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Nathan Neff of Chicago, IL, Cherith Dayspring (Ryan) Fowler of Belton, TX, Jeremy (Rebecca) Anderson of Washington State, John James (Mallory) Anderson III of Washington State, Michael Anderson II of North Carolina, Destiny Haynes and Leyla Siglam, both of New Jersey, 14 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at a later date, due to the current 2020 Covid pandemic. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to www.WolfeNelsonFuneraHome.com. WOLFE- NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Nelson Funeral Home - Sciotoville
5951 Gallia Street
Sciotoville, OH 45662
740-776-2811
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved