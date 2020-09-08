Lois Anderson

IRONTON-Lois Lou Katherine "Heald" Anderson

Age 91 of Ironton passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ at 2:48 a.m. September 4, 2020 at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, KY. She was born January 4, 1929 in Ironton to William and Lillian Mae (Rutledge) Heald. She was a longtime member of Trinity Assembly of God in Coal Grove, did short term missions and regularly studied the Bible. Lois also proudly served her country in the Marine Corps during the Korean conflict.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John (Andy); two brothers, William and Donald. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Neff of Portsmouth; two sons, John (Mary) Anderson of Gig Harbor, WA, Michael Anderson of Jacksonville, NC. She counted Chris Neff as a true son, and called Mary, her "daughter in love" and best friend. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Nathan Neff of Chicago, IL, Cherith Dayspring (Ryan) Fowler of Belton, TX, Jeremy (Rebecca) Anderson of Washington State, John James (Mallory) Anderson III of Washington State, Michael Anderson II of North Carolina, Destiny Haynes and Leyla Siglam, both of New Jersey, 14 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at a later date, due to the current 2020 Covid pandemic. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to www.WolfeNelsonFuneraHome.com. WOLFE- NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville is handling the arrangements.