CRIDERSVILLE — Lois Ann Trampe, 75, of Cridersville, a former Portsmouth area resident, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. She was born April 12, 1945, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late William Marion and Lucy Pauline Baker Dye.

Lois had been a caseworker for Scioto, Fairfield and Pickaway County Children's Services and she was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church. She taught private piano lessons and was an adjunct faculty member at Shawnee State University. Lois received a Masters of Piano degree from Miami University and she was a 1963 graduate of Hamilton High School. She was also a member of the D.A.R. in Ashland, KY.

She is survived by her husband, George Martin Trampe, whom she married June 19, 2005, in Portsmouth; a brother, Rev. Thomas (Jena') Dye of Bluffton; a nephew, Steve (Elizabeth) Dye of Lima; a great-nephew, Isaac Dye, and two great-nieces, Heidi and Avagail Dye, all of Lima.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Memorial Burial Park with Rev. Thomas Charles officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 808 Offnere St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

