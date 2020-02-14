GALLIPOLIS — Lola Smith, age 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed on February 12th, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. She was born October 8th, 1933 in Pedro, Ohio to the late John and Mildred (Besco) Roth.

She is survived by her daughters: Vickie, Brenda, and Rita; son, Richard Dale; four grandsons; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Richard Smith; an infant daughter; her father and mother-in-law; a brother and sister-in-law; and a brother-in-law.

Lola was a member of the Gallipolis Senior Center. She enjoyed gardening, flea marketing, square dancing, conversations, and working. Lola never feared a hard day of work. She worked many years in various jobs and retired from the Gallipolis Developmental Center.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Fred Crabtree officiating. Burial will follow at C.M. Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.