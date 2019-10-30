LAKE PLACID — Lon Casebolt, 82, of Lake Placid, FL went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday morning October 22, 2019 at his residence. Lon was the son of Pina (Johnson) and John Henry Casebolt. He was born on January 27, 1937 in Minford, OH. After graduating high school, Lon served his country with honors in the US Marine Corps Reserves and Civil Air Patrol. After working many years with Airco (The Lynde Company). Lon retired as a plant engineer. After retiring, Lon, and his wife moved to Lake Placid, FL where they have been residences for the past 15 years. He was an active member of the Faith Baptist Church in Lake Placid, FL. Lon's hobbies included bluegrass music, restoring musical instruments and working with the nursing home ministries just to name a few. Lon loved to be with his family, friends and church family anytime they could get together.

Lon is survived by his loving wife Laura of 37 years, Tony Casebolt (son), Anita Howerton (daughter), Pennie Walters (daughter), Angela Casebolt (daughter), Sherry Casebolt (daughter), Clifton Casebolt (son), and many grand and great-grandchildren, sister; Ruth, brothers; Kenas, Lawrence, Paul, and many extended family members.

A service to celebrate Lon's life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, with a gathering of family and friends at 12:00 noon, at the Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home, 6710 Swauger Valley Rd., Minford, OH 45653 with Bernard Tilley officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.