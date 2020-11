SOUTH WEBSTER – Lonnie L. Cook, Sr.,56 of South Webster, passed away November 26, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. Interment will follow in South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home Face coverings will be required due to the Covid situation at this time. Online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com