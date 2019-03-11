LONNIE SCHERER

WHEELERSBURG — Lawrence Louis "Lonnie" Scherer, 67 of Wheelersburg went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born September 20, 1951 in Portsmouth to the late Robert and Anna Lee Elliott Scherer who survives. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tiffany Gunther and a sister, Rachael Howe.

Lonnie was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and received an Associate Degree from Shawnee State University. He worked for Norfolk & Southern Railroad, was the Activities Director at Crystal Care Center, and also worked with the Scioto County Sheriff's Department as a Special Deputy. He was a member of St Monica Church in New Boston where he was in the choir and in the Sunday morning Rosary group. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and also a member of the St Vincent DePaul food pantry outreach. He loved fishing and the outdoors, and was a charitable person to all in need.

Along with his mother, he is survived by a son, Robert (Christina) Scherer, a daughter, Tara Scherer, 8 grandchildren; Mary Beth McKenzie, Marcy Scherer, Brandon Scherer, DJ Scherer, Taylor Scherer, Chole Scherer, Mason Gunther, and McKenzie Gunther, 5 sisters; Mary Ann (Gene) Angel, Gloria (Roger) Timberlake, Theresa (Kevin) Metzler, Donna (Bruce) Malone, and Laura (Michael) Bailey, and a brother, John Scherer.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St Monica Church in New Boston with Father Joseph Yokem officiating and interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the Harrison Pyles Funeral Home of Wheelersburg on Tuesday from 5 to 7:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary starting at 7:00 PM.