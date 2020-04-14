MADEIRA-Lora Jane Redding, 79, of Madeira, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Ft. Thomas, KY. She was born April 25, 1940 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Noble Alexander and Gypsie M. Lyon Saddler.

A homemaker, Janie was a 1958 Portsmouth High School graduate. She enjoyed playing bingo and in her youth was an avid bowler. She was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than being a mom and grandma.

She is survived by her husband, David Michael Redding, Sr., whom she married Oct. 17, 1961 in Portsmouth; two sons, David M. (Karen) Redding, Jr. of Nashville, IN and Matthew (Shannon) Redding of Prosper, TX; a daughter, Suzanne R. Redding of Florence, KY; one brother, Roger T. Saddler of FL; a sister-in-law, Jane Saddler of Portsmouth; and five grandchildren, David Redding III, William, Kathrine, Jack and Andrew Redding.

In addition to her parents, her brother, James Saddler, also preceded her in death.

Private funeral services will be held under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth, with interment in Memorial Burial Park.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

