FRANKLIN FURNACE - Lora Lee Spindler, age 72, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born July 23, 1947, in Portsmouth to Delbert and Betty (Clary) Stallard. Lora was a 1965 graduate of Portsmouth High School and received her B.A. from Shawnee State University. She worked as an X-ray technician at Mercy Hospital and SOMC for 25 years. Lora loved shopping, growing flowers in the garden, traveling, and animals. She was also a devoted Buckeye fan.

She is survived by her husband, Carl "Willie" Spindler of Franklin Furnace; son, Chris Spindler of Franklin Furnace; brothers, Bill (Terri) Stallard of Groves, TX, Michael (Barbara) Stallard of Portsmouth; grandchild, Hannah Hurley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michele, in 2007.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating. Interment will be ­­­at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral. Fond memories of Lora and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.