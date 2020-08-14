1/
Louis Dodridge-McElwee
CIRCLEVILLE – Lois Jean Dodridge-McElwee, 75, of Circleville passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at OSU Medical Center.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Malcolm Schoener officiating. Burial will be at Jacobs Cemetery in Lucasville. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
