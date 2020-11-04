WHEELERSBURG - Louis Berry Imes passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday 3 November 2020 in Wheelersburg, Ohio where he had been living at River Bend House Assisted Living since April 2015. He was born on 23 July 1923 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Chester E and Amy Ann (Warnock) Imes. Louis was a US Navy WWII veteran who served in the South Pacific. He was an electrician by trade belonging to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 575 in Portsmouth, and a member of the Wheelersburg Baptist Church.

Louis was preceded in death by his wife Ruth (Canter) Imes on 5 Apr 2000, and by brothers William Harrison "Bill" Imes, Chester Eugene "Gene" Imes, and Charles Edwin Imes, and sister Helen Esta (Imes) Fankell. He is survived by brother Donald Edward Imes of Garland TX, son Jeffrey Lynn Imes (sp Treva) of Rolla MO and daughter Cathy Gay (Imes) Wagner (sp David) of Colorado Springs CO, grandchildren Joseph Lynn Imes and Diana Lynn (Wagner) Miller, and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation. Gravesite funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday 9 November 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace, Ohio with Pastor Brad Brandt, Wheelersburg Baptist Church, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the Direction of D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Because of the national and local health guidelines, social distancing is recommended and masks are required for everyone who chooses to attend the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Scioto Hills Christian Camp care of Wheelersburg Baptist Church, Wheelersburg, Ohio.