Louise Ashenbaugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Louise Ashenbaugh, 95, of Portsmouth, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born January 31, 1925 in Glen Ferris, WV to the late Victor Ramsey and Elda Morris Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ashenbaugh, who died in 1956, children; Glen Ashenbaugh, Rose Williams Ashenbaugh, and Charles Ashenbaugh, as well as four siblings.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Linda Howell of Portsmouth, and stepdaughters; Betty Everitt and Joyce Zornes, seven grandchildren, including Erica Howell Kegley, and fourteen great- grandchildren as well as a special caregiver, Mary Jane Bowling.

Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral home in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Nile Township. A visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to the service, starting at 11:00 A.M.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-2808
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved