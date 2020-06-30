PORTSMOUTH-Louise Ashenbaugh, 95, of Portsmouth, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born January 31, 1925 in Glen Ferris, WV to the late Victor Ramsey and Elda Morris Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ashenbaugh, who died in 1956, children; Glen Ashenbaugh, Rose Williams Ashenbaugh, and Charles Ashenbaugh, as well as four siblings.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Linda Howell of Portsmouth, and stepdaughters; Betty Everitt and Joyce Zornes, seven grandchildren, including Erica Howell Kegley, and fourteen great- grandchildren as well as a special caregiver, Mary Jane Bowling.

Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral home in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Nile Township. A visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to the service, starting at 11:00 A.M.