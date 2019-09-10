WHEELERSBURG — Louise Wright, 80, of Wheelersburg passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, Sunday, September 8, 2019. Louise was born July 26, 1939 in South Webster to the late Clarence and Hazel Ferguson Shuff. Louise was head cook for the former Nancy Rae Supermarket; she belonged to the Vernon Senior Citizens and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Shuff and two sisters, Ethel Jordan and Irene Winn. She is survived by her husband, Larry Thomas Wright, whom she married October 7, 1957 in Wheelersburg. Louise is also survived by three sons, Thomas (Judy) Wright, Rodney Wright and Randy (Cathy) Wright; two daughters, Kimberly (David) Boggs and Pamela (Richard) Moore; five brothers, Clarence, Roy, Frank, Dell and Roger Shuff; a sister, Dottie Percell; eighteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Roy Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 and one hour before the service on Friday. The family would also like to thank Community Hospice for the wonderful care they took of their loved one, Louise. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Community Hospice of Ironton. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.