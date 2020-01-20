WEST PORTSMOUTH-Lovella Litz, 89, of West Portsmouth went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth. She was born March 11, 1930 in West Portsmouth to the late Cecil Edward and Fannie M. Deemer Porter.

Along with her parents, Lovella was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Litz, a son Dennis J. Litz, a brother, Edward A. Porter and her twin, Louella Mitchell.

Lovella is survived by 2 daughters; Denise (Gene) Shoemaker of Lucasville and Donita (Brent Powell Sr.) Litz of West Portsmouth, a son, Darren J. (Shelly) Litz of Sciotoville, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a sister, Lois (Joe) Bentley of South Shore, KY., along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday with an Eastern Star service starting at 8:00 PM conducted by Lucasville Chapter 495 of the Eastern Star. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.