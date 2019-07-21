Rev. Dr. Lowell Crabtree

REV. DR. LOWELL DEAN CRABTREE

PORTSMOUTH — Rev. Dr. Lowell Dean Crabtree, age 83, of Hillview Retirement Community, Portsmouth, Ohio, passed from earthly life into his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Pastor Crabtree is survived by his devoted wife, Scottie and their two daughters, Pamela (Mike) Denman of Toledo, Ohio, and Yvonne (Tom) Tumblin of Nicholasville, Kentucky, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, Ohio 45662, or Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 OH-774, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

A celebration of life service will be held at Hillview on Saturday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.
Published in The Daily Times from July 21 to July 22, 2019
