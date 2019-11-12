LUCASVILLE — Lowell Howard 74, of Lucasville passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was born November 28, 1944 in Lucasville a son of the late Henry and Imogene Mullins Howard.

Lowell was a retired self employed truck driver and a member of the Big Run Community Church. He was a 1963 Valley High School graduate and a US Army veteran.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Gary Howard.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Debra Kay Jenkins whom he married May 9, 1970 in Lucasville; two children, Lesley Dawn Howard and Aaron Matthew Howard, both of Lucasville; six grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Braiden, Koryn, Joselyn, and Aubry.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with David Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery where military graveside rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call Friday from noon till the funeral hour.