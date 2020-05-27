GROVE CITY-Lowell Marting Shope, 84, of Grove City, OH (formerly of South Webster) passed away May 25, 2020 at StoryPoint in Grove City with his two daughters by his side. He was born to Thomas and Ruth (Kuhner) Shope in Portsmouth on June 1, 1935. He is survived by daughters Becky (Matt) Lykins and Barb (Dave) Holbrook of Grove City; sisters Laura Osborn of Grove City, Faye (Don) Robinson of Groveport, brother Scott (Bobbi) Shope of South Webster; grandchildren Tiffany (Chris) Howard, Whitney Holbrook, Cory (Molly) Lykins, and Lindsey (Brenden) Robinson; and his great grandchildren Rylee and Addyson Howard, Emerson Lykins, Lainey and Tanner Robinson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Wanda (Gulker) Shope, his parents and siblings Janis Bouts and Peggy Queen. He was a graduate of South Webster High School Class of 1953. Lowell began working at Waller Brothers Stone Co. in 1960 where he was a partner. In 1992 he and two others acquired Briar Hill Stone Co. He worked at the N&W Railroad and the Atomic Energy Plant before joining the stone business. He served in the National Guard. He served on the Bloom-Vernon Board of Education for 32 years. He was instrumental in establishing and operating the community public swimming pool in South Webster. He spent many years as a high school and college basketball official. He was a Mason for 62 years. A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Merit Smith officiating at the South Webster Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials in Lowell's name be made to: Paul White/Lowell Shope Scholarship Fund, Scioto Foundation, Kim Cutlip, 303 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home of Ashville, OH. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.