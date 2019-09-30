WHEELERSBURG —Lucille Howard, age 95, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Concord Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. She was born in Clothier, WV on January 7, 1924 to Jake and Grace (Horner) Loop. Lucille enjoyed gardening, flowers, listening to blue grass gospel music, and loved her dog Yuki. She was a great cook, liked to keep a clean house, and loved going to church. She was a member of the Church of High Praises in New Boston.

She is survived by her son, Gary Howard of Hillsboro; daughters, Shirley (Glenn) McGlone of Portsmouth and Louise (Carl) Porter of Hillsboro; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Ronnie and Eugene Howard; sisters, Roberta Allen, Bertha Adams, and Gladys Powers; brothers, Ernest, Virgil, and Elmer Loop.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Sam Salyer officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery in Wheelersburg. Friends may call on Wednesday from 6 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service. Fond memories of Lucille and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.