FT MYERS — Lucille H. Martin, age 97, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Portsmouth, died September 14, 2019. She was born January 26, 1922 to Andrew and Elizabeth (Nichols) Payne. She was a former employee of Williams Manufacturing Co. She is a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and a member of the adult Bible class and the choir. Lucille was a member of the Golden Bears and a volunteer at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Lucille is survived by her daughter Donna (Chuck) Mugnolo of Cape Coral, FL; son Steve (Susie) Martin of Pataskala, Ohio. Four grandchildren: Shawn Hacker, Ami McKinney, Joshua (Meghan) Martin, and Adrianne (Brent) Spangler. Five great-grandchildren: Gage McKinney, Ella and Spencer Martin and Corbin and Lucas Spangler; special nephew Jerry Payne and special niece Judy Nolfi., many nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E Martin. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Ray, Roy and Carl Payne, and three sisters: Dorothy Walker, Lois Graves and Mildred Messer.

Visitation will be from 11am to 12pm on Friday, September 20 at F. C. Daehler Mortuary Co. 915 9th St, Portsmouth. The service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Memorial Burial Park. The family request memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2306 Waller St, Portsmouth, OH 45662. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.