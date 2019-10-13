OWL CREEK-Luke Aaron Hannah, 35, of Owl Creek, Lucasville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born February 2, 1984, in Portsmouth, a son of Johnny and Christina Mullins Hannah of Owl Creek.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Emma Radabaugh and Noah Hannah.

Luke was a 2002 Eastern High School graduate.

He is also survived by his wife, Brooke Ruff Hannah, whom he married September 4, 2013, in Waverly; two sons, Samuel Hannah and Tristen Greene at home; one daughter, Hillary Green at home; grandparents Cecil Mullins of Wheelersburg and Virginia Conkel of Jackson; two brothers, Noah Hannah and Charles Gifford both of Wheelersburg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Radabaugh-Hannah Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Samuel Hannah Scholarship Fund, c/o Julie Thornsberry, 5310 Germany Road, Beaver, OH 45613.