WHEELERSBURG -Lynne Gail Lewis, age 74, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg.

She was born May 20, 1945, in Great Falls, Montana, to Virginia and William Ehrhart. She graduated from Illinois Wesleyan, Morehead State, Marshall and Wright State universities and worked as a clinical psychologist until she retired. She enjoyed doing charitable work (particularly with Loaves and Fishes), singing, hiking, playing cards, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Before her illness, she attended All Saints Episcopal Church.

Lynne is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 53 years, David Lewis of Wheelersburg; mother-in-law Betty Lewis of Portsmouth; two children, Cheryl (Chuck) Giles, Michelle (Brad) Teeters; seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg, with services officiated by Evan Fisher. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Fond memories of Lynne and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.