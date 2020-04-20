AIKEN, SC-Mabel Eileen Taylor, 77 of South Carolina formerly of Portsmouth died Friday, April 17, 2020 in Aiken, South Carolina. She was born October 11, 1942 in Scioto County to the late William David Riggs and Ruth Marie Vest Howland. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Clara Bell Marsh.

Eileen retired from Echo Cleaners after 20 years of service.

Eileen is survived by a son, Brady Taylor of Savannah, GA., a daughter, Marsha (Mark) Mikes of Aiken, SC., 2 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Mikes and Andrea Mikes both od Colorado, , 2 brothers; William Franklin Riggs and Otis David Riggs, a sister, Bertha Marie Roe, along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.