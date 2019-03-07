MADDOX MICHAEL LORE

WHEELERSBURG — Maddox Michael Lore, the son of Brandon and Kelli Martin Lore of Wheelersburg, went into the arms of Jesus on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Preceding Maddox in death were great-grandparents, Bill Crisp, Ron and Freda Martin and Darrell Lore.

Also surviving are a sister, Braelyn Lore at home; grandparents, Dena Martin of Wheelersburg, Steve Martin of Minford and Greg and Lana Lore of Portsmouth; great-grandparents, Linda (Phil) Purtee of Wheelersburg, Gary and Donna McClellan of Franklin Furnace and Wanda Lore of Sciotoville; his aunt, Kristin (Joe Cassidy) Martin of Minford; his uncle, Tyler Lore of Columbus and cousins, Wyatt and Raylee.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th, in the Edgewood Abbey Mausoleum with Dr. Jeffrey Miller officiating. Interment will be in Baby Land in Memorial Burial Park.

A funeral procession will leave the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday for family and friends.

Memorial gifts are welcome at the Resolve through Sharing Bereavement Program at the SOMC Nursery.

Condolences to Kelli and Brandon at www.brantfuneralservice.com.