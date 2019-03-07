Obituary
Maddox Michael Lore

MADDOX MICHAEL LORE

WHEELERSBURG — Maddox Michael Lore, the son of Brandon and Kelli Martin Lore of Wheelersburg, went into the arms of Jesus on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Preceding Maddox in death were great-grandparents, Bill Crisp, Ron and Freda Martin and Darrell Lore.

Also surviving are a sister, Braelyn Lore at home; grandparents, Dena Martin of Wheelersburg, Steve Martin of Minford and Greg and Lana Lore of Portsmouth; great-grandparents, Linda (Phil) Purtee of Wheelersburg, Gary and Donna McClellan of Franklin Furnace and Wanda Lore of Sciotoville; his aunt, Kristin (Joe Cassidy) Martin of Minford; his uncle, Tyler Lore of Columbus and cousins, Wyatt and Raylee.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th, in the Edgewood Abbey Mausoleum with Dr. Jeffrey Miller officiating. Interment will be in Baby Land in Memorial Burial Park.

A funeral procession will leave the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday for family and friends.

Memorial gifts are welcome at the Resolve through Sharing Bereavement Program at the SOMC Nursery.

Condolences to Kelli and Brandon at www.brantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
