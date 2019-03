MAE LOUISE GUSTAFSON

LUCASVILLE — Mae Louise Gustafson, 71, of Lucasville, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born September 7, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles Gustafson and Elanie (Goode) Gustafson.

Mae is survived by two brothers, Terry Gustafson and Charles Gustafson, and a sister Sabra McCoy of Portsmouth.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home