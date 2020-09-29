PORTSMOUTH-Magdalene Jane "Maggie" Greer (nee Caudill), 85, of Portsmouth, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Hamilton after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Maggie was born May 7, 1935 in Morehead, KY, the fourth child of six, to the late Arthur and Lillian Mae Goodan Caudill. She grew up in Portsmouth where she met and married her husband of 49 years, William E. Greer.

After their marriage on August 20, 1954, the couple moved to Cincinnati where Maggie was a devoted wife and mother of two, raising her children in a Christian home. She was an expert seamstress, and an avid reader and gardener. Maggie entered the workforce after her youngest started junior high school. She worked as the manager of the local dry cleaners and then in the office at Dillard's in Sharonville. She was very active with school activities and church functions. Upon their retirement in 1995, she and Bill moved back to Portsmouth where she became a very active member of Central Church of Christ.

Surviving are her children, daughter Kathryn L. (Kevin) Woodward of Machiasport, ME, and her son, Michael E. Greer of Portsmouth; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a special niece, Sandra Sears of Hamilton; and special sisters-in-law, Shirley Dial and Violet Caudill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Greer; sisters, Maldie Eileen Bible, Martha June Sears, Charlotte Jean Doyle and Geraldine Caudill; and her brother, Herndon Caudill.

Funeral services will be held at 10AM Saturday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes, minister, officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Due to state and local regulations, masks are required at the funeral home at all times.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maggie's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.