Malaysia Lowry
PORTSMOUTH-Malaysia Grace Lowry, infant daughter of LaShawna Porshaye Moore McGinnis and George "Boo" Lowry of Portsmouth, died shortly after birth on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Malaysia is survived by her parents; three siblings, Makiyah Moore McGinnis, Maleah and Camden Lowry; grandparents, Larry and Lynda McGinnis of Portsmouth; and a host of cousins.

There are to be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home Portsmouth.

Condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
