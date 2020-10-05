Mamie Crawford

WHEELERSBURG - Mamie Eileen Crawford, 92, of Wheelersburg, died peacefully at home, Sunday, October 4, 2020. Eileen was born to the late Carl and Mamie (Hayward) Sommer November 1, 1927. After graduating from South Webster High School, she worked as a secretary for the Standard Oil Company, she and her husband opened and operated the former Ray Bob store in Wheelersburg. She also worked at William's Shoe Factory before completing her career by retiring from the National Bank of Portsmouth. She was an excellent seamstress, loved to garden, go camping, travel and ride motorcycles and had her pilot's license. She was a very active member of the Vernon Senior Club and had the distinct honor of being named one of WSAZ's Hometown Hero's. Eileen was a lifelong member of Lily Chapel Church of Christ.

She was blessed with seventeen nieces and nephews to whom she was a mother, grandmother and an exceptional role model. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Crawford Jr.; four brothers, Charles, Homer Ray, Howard and Wells Sommer; and a sister, Betty Sapp.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Mike Lemon officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com. Due to the current national health pandemic masks are required.