OAK HILL-Mamie Margaret Clark Lloyd, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home after a lifelong battle with lung disease, surrounded by her beloved family, on Sunday December 22, 2019. This day was also her 62nd wedding anniversary.

Mamie was born June 7, 1935 in Oak Hill to the late Turley and Winifred (Evans) Clark. She was preceded in death by 3 infant siblings, who died at birth.

Mamie was considered to be the Queen of Oak Hill. She was a beloved teacher in the Oak Hill Schools for over 36 years. She was the unofficial town historian, involved in numerous civic groups and was the longest active member of the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church. Mamie never knew a stranger, and she never forgot a student she taught. She loved people, and people loved her.

Mamie is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Paul, son Kevin (Suzi) Lloyd, daughters Karen (Greg) Spees, and Alicia Kamer. Grandchildren include Matt (Sarah) Lloyd, Kendra (Ben) Allen, Kaitlyn (Joe) Frame, Seth (Morgan Hemming) Lloyd, Jenna Spees, and Adam Kamer. Great-grandchildren include Addison Lloyd, Austyn Lloyd, Quinn Allen, and Cora Allen. Also surviving Mamie are her bonus daughters Marsha McCorkle and Angela Jewell, special family friend Kay Smith, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Survivors also include the hundreds of former students whose lives were made better by having her as their teacher.

Calling hours for Mamie will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church with Pastor Linda Plummer officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in her memory to Oak Hill Schools at 205 Western Ave Oak Hill, OH for the purchase of new books for the Oak Hill Elementary Library and OHES teachers' classrooms. Teaching was Mamie's true calling, and she loved to read to her students, children, and grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.