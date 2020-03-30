MINFORD-Marcha Ann Williams, 70, of Minford, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.

She was born February 5, 1950 in Lucasville, a daughter of the late Marcus and Winifred Reeg Massie.

Marcha was a retired payroll clerk for Mitchellace with 38 years of service. She was a 1968 Valley High School graduate, a member of the Lucasville Emmanuel United Methodist Church where she was the United Methodist Women's Treasurer, and was a member of the Lucasville Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She also loved all the church families where her husband preached.

Marcha was also preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Lafe and Dorothy Williams; brother-in-law, James Miller; and son-in-law, Robert David Montgomery.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Marty" Williams, whom she married October 18, 1975 in Lucasville; one daughter, Mindy Suzette Montgomery of New Boston; one son, Andrew Thomas Williams of Minford; one granddaughter, Regan Diane Montgomery; and one sister, Virginia Miller of Florida; niece Jennifer Miller; nephew, Richard Miller; and cousin, Darrel and Donna Dyke of Circleville.

Due to current health restrictions, private graveside services will be conducted in Bennett Cemetery with Mike Musser officiating. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or charities of choice.