Marci Johnson

SPRING LAKE, NC-Marci Lyn Johnson (Walburn) 55, of Spring Lake, NC, transitioned to her eternal life on October 19, 2020, after a lengthy, valiant battle with metastatic cancer. Marci was born on August 2, 1965 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Arnold R. and Judith Stafford Walburn.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory; her mother, Judith Stafford Walburn; her loving companion, Troy Chandler; her children, Kelli (Tyler) Jordan-Cox, Andrew Johnson (Dakota Brewer) and Megan (Josh) Holybee; her sisters, Laura Moore, Mary Ann Walburn, and Michele Walburn; two grandchildren, Joseph Vincenc and Elliana Cox; her beloved dog Romeo; and a host of family, friends, and coworkers.

In addition to her father, Marci was reunited in heaven with her grandmother, Lucy Mae Collett, her eldest son, Michael Patrick, and her granddaughter, Eden Alexandra Cox.

A 1983 Portsmouth High School graduate, Marci had many passions, of which included: her family, her nursing career, traveling, philanthropy, and politics. She was as witty as she was smart and she had the spirit of a warrior.

A Graveside Service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to the Carolina Tiger Rescue at carolinatigerrescue.org, where Marci loved to volunteer, or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences maybe shared with the family at RalphFScott.com.