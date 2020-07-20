1/1
Mareda Zempter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mareda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SCIOTOVILLE-Mareda E. Zempter, 79, of Sciotoville, died Sunday in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on October 4, 1940 in Greenup County, KY, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Stella Hall Newsome and was a homemaker.

Mareda was a caregiver for many family members and friends, and it wasn't so much about monetary compensation as it was just giving of time to help others.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Edward Zempter, and several brothers and sisters, including Nana Jewel, Edith, Barb, Harold, Don, Glen and Leslie.

Surviving are a son, Donny Zempter of Sciotoville, a daughter, Angie (Lobo) Langdon of Westerville and six grandchildren, Avery, Trey, Payne, Gemma, Layne and Mason.

A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ministry of Power, PO Box 112, Minford, OH 45653.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Going to miss u aint reda love u prayers for Donnie and Angie and family so sorry for ur loss
Melanie Newsome
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved