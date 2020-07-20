Mareda Zempter

SCIOTOVILLE-Mareda E. Zempter, 79, of Sciotoville, died Sunday in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on October 4, 1940 in Greenup County, KY, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Stella Hall Newsome and was a homemaker.

Mareda was a caregiver for many family members and friends, and it wasn't so much about monetary compensation as it was just giving of time to help others.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Edward Zempter, and several brothers and sisters, including Nana Jewel, Edith, Barb, Harold, Don, Glen and Leslie.

Surviving are a son, Donny Zempter of Sciotoville, a daughter, Angie (Lobo) Langdon of Westerville and six grandchildren, Avery, Trey, Payne, Gemma, Layne and Mason.

A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ministry of Power, PO Box 112, Minford, OH 45653.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.