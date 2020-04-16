NEW BOSTON – Margaret "Peggy" Barbara Adams, 81 of New Boston, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Portsmouth Health & Rehab. She was born December 18, 1938 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Christine Frances Maiden Phillips and was a former hospital aide.

She is survived by grandchildren; great grandchildren, and one brother, Charles Schomburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Adams; two sons, John Michael Boehm, Scott Boehm, and one half-brother, David Schomburg.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.