WEST PORTSMOUTH-Margaret Davis 62, of West Portsmouth passed away Monday March 2,2020 at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, special friend, Dorene Schneider, after an 8 year battle with mesothelioma. Margaret was born March 8, 1957 to the late Delmar and Ethel Pack. She was preceded in death by her husband Danny Davis, son Christopher Davis and brother James Pack. She is survived by her daughter Tracy(Jerry McVicker) Blanton and son Danny (April) Davis, her grandchildren Kayla Bell, Daniel Davis, Haylee Davis and Alexis Blanton,her great grandchildren Cierra Cade and Alexander Stover. Brothers Thomas(Linda J)Pack and David(Terri) Pack, sisters Carol Pack, Susan(Richard) Howard, Carrie Lockhart, and Kathy Pack. Brothers-in- law Robert Davis and Edward Davis, sisters-in-law Carol Reeder

Barbara Jenkins and Linda S Pack along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Apostolic Gospel Church, 2037 Jackson Ave on March 21 at 2:00