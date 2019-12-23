PORTSMOUTH-Margaret Frances Schmidt, 91, of Portsmouth, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born May 25, 1928 in Darby, PA, a daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Young Crumback.

Margaret was a member of Sacred Heart, Roman Catholic Church in Havertown, PA and a graduate of Collingdale (PA) High School. She was the former Director of Continuing Education at the Temple University Dental School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John August Schmidt, Sr. on April 17, 2016

Surviving are five children, John A. (Rita Watson, MD) Schmidt Jr., MD of New Jersey, Kathryn E. (Dale) Belville of Springfield, PA, Mark C. (Helene) Schmidt, DDS of Harbeson, DE, Paul E. Schmidt of Montgomeryville, PA, and Christopher W. (Geraldine) Schmidt, DO of Portsmouth; 22 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Margaret was also preceded in death by siblings, George Crumback and Sister Maria Corona I.H.M..

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Havertown, PA at a later date with Rev. Msgr. Henry J. McKee officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Denis Cemetery.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

