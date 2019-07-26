Margaret Lewis

Service Information
Obituary
MARGARET J. LEWIS

PORT CLINTON — Margaret J. Lewis, 96, of Port Clinton, Ohio, and formerly of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton. She was born in Portsmouth on February 22, 1923, a daughter of the late Clifton & Corda Ann (Horsley) Horn.

On March 17, 1951, Margaret married James Lewis, and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2008. She is survived by her son, Tim (Jeri) Lewis, and daughter, Natalie Lewis, all of Port Clinton; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Blaine) Gullet.

Private services will be held at Scioto Burial Park. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in The Daily Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019
