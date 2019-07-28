MARGARET "JEAN" MCGRAW

SOUTH WEBSTER —Margaret "Jean" McGraw, 82, of South Webster passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. Born July 5, 1937, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Cirmiles Hall and Grace Ethel Arthur Melvin, she was a former employee of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Jackson, had worked at Heartland of Jackson, and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Floyd McGraw; four daughters, Sue (Raymond) Wheeler, Deborah (Troy) Huff, Brenda (Kyle) Knore, Elizabeth (Gary) Neff; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Benner; nine grandchildren, Kristy Tackett, Carl Wesley McGraw, Jr., Amy Hickman, Kasey Knore, Margaret Ann McGraw, Alisha Cronin, Travis Huff, Taylor Huff, Morgan Neff, and seven great-grandchildren, Mariah Davis, Brea Tackett, Jaylen Hickman, CJ Cronin, Braxton Hickman, Oliver McGraw, Piper Cronin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Carl Wesley McGraw; five brothers, Samuel Melvin, Daniel Melvin, William S. Melvin, Albert Melvin, Jack B. Melvin; three sisters, Sue Kallner, Virginia Lockwood, Mary Bennett, and a nephew, Raymond Turvey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Dennis Bell officiating. Burial will be at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.