Margaret McGraw

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McGraw.
Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARGARET "JEAN" MCGRAW

SOUTH WEBSTER —Margaret "Jean" McGraw, 82, of South Webster passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. Born July 5, 1937, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Cirmiles Hall and Grace Ethel Arthur Melvin, she was a former employee of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Jackson, had worked at Heartland of Jackson, and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Floyd McGraw; four daughters, Sue (Raymond) Wheeler, Deborah (Troy) Huff, Brenda (Kyle) Knore, Elizabeth (Gary) Neff; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Benner; nine grandchildren, Kristy Tackett, Carl Wesley McGraw, Jr., Amy Hickman, Kasey Knore, Margaret Ann McGraw, Alisha Cronin, Travis Huff, Taylor Huff, Morgan Neff, and seven great-grandchildren, Mariah Davis, Brea Tackett, Jaylen Hickman, CJ Cronin, Braxton Hickman, Oliver McGraw, Piper Cronin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Carl Wesley McGraw; five brothers, Samuel Melvin, Daniel Melvin, William S. Melvin, Albert Melvin, Jack B. Melvin; three sisters, Sue Kallner, Virginia Lockwood, Mary Bennett, and a nephew, Raymond Turvey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Dennis Bell officiating. Burial will be at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.