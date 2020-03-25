PORTSMOUTH-Margaret Francis Mohr, 90, of Portsmouth, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 25,2020, at Hillview Retirement Center. She was born October 4, 1929, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Lawrence Joseph

Wagner and Clara Marie Chinn Wagner. She was married May 8, 1954, at Holy Redeemer Church to Julian Adam Mohr, who preceded her in death September 27, 2002. She is survived by seven children, Cecilia (Gary) Morris, of Portsmouth;

Mary (Jim) Sturgeon, of Portsmouth; Marilyn (Keith) Schwartz, of Florida; Martin (Lillie) Mohr, of Portsmouth; Catherine (Scott) Miller, of Kannapolis, North Carolina; Therese (Joe) Halcomb, of Portsmouth; Michael (Elizabeth) Mohr, of Cincinnati; and her grandchildren, David Morris, Stephen Morris, Paul Morris, Adam Morris, Sarah Sturgeon, Anna Sturgeon, Maria Huffman, Julia Coombs, Rebecca Schwartz, Margaret Schwartz, Elisabeth Smith, Christopher Mohr, Martin Mohr, Michael Mohr, Matthew Mohr, James Mohr, Katie Williams, Jennifer Miller, Alex Williams, Nathan

Miller, Maggie Halcomb, Edward Mohr, Joseph Mohr, and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her grandsons, John Morris and Nicholas Mohr, two brothers, Dr. Richard Wagner and Robert Wagner, and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Monica and St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church where she was involved in various church activities and bible studies. She was retired from

the Scioto County Board of Elections, past Treasurer of the Scioto County Democratic Party, member of the pleasure Guild, and volunteered at SOMC. There will be a graveside service 1:30 P.M. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Fr. Joseph Yokum officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Catholic Outreach Center, 2311 Stockham Lane, Portsmouth, Ohio,

45662. Online condolences to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.