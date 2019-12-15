SOUTH SHORE- Margaret Jean Yopp, 78, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Margaret was born March 11, 1941, in Pocahontas, VA, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Overstreet Bourne.

She was a dietary supervisor for Crystal Care Nursing Home in Portsmouth.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Bourne, Bobby Bourne and Buddy Bourne and one sister, Bettie Bourne.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Yopp Sr., two sons, Mark Bourne of Orlando, Florida and Roy Yopp Jr. of South Shore, Kentucky, one daughter, Pam (Mike) Bell of South Shore, Kentucky, two grandchildren, Kristyn Bell and Aaron Bell, one brother, Charles (Leatha) Bourne of Melbourne, Florida and her dog, Chloe.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore. Visitation will be two hours before the service beginning at 11:00 A.M.