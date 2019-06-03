MARIAN SMOOT

LUCASVILLE — Marian Cecilia Smoot, 87 of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Harbor Health Care of Ironton.

She was born December 1, 1931 in East Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the late John and Mary Baker Ferer.

Marian was a homemaker, of the Catholic Faith, and a high school graduate.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Smoot of Cary, North Carolina and Susan Smoot of Lucasville; three sons, Roy Smoot of Decatur, Georgia, Gary (Lisa) Smoot of Pittsboro, North Carolina, and Dale Smoot of Lucasville; three grandchildren, Julie, Cecilia, and Grant Smoot; and two sisters, Rita Pellerin of Port Neches, Texas and Barbara Ferer of Decatur, Georgia.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Health Care of Ironton for their tender loving care of our mother.