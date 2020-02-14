COLUMBUS — Marianne Kanfer, 60, of Columbus, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her home. She was born, July 12, 1959, in Portsmouth to Margaret Ramey Dillow and the late Herbert Dillow. Marianne attended Temple Baptist Church in Portsmouth and was a graduate of Shawnee State University.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Sheldon Kanfer, her children, John Tyler Neville and George Patrick Neville, two brothers, John Dillow and Michael Dillow.

Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace, with Rev. John Gowdy officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marianne's memory can be made to Temple Tots, at Temple Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.